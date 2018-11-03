Will Grier finds David Sills V wide open as West Virginia takes the lead early over Texas 10-7. (0:26)

AUSTIN, Texas -- West Virginia wide receiver David Sills V was flagged for taunting after flashing a double Horns Down gesture at the Texas crowd following a touchdown catch Saturday against the Longhorns.

The Big 12 has no language in its rulebook addressing gestures, only prohibiting athletes from "committing verbally or physically abusive acts toward game officials or an opponent's team members, coaching staff, institutional personnel or fans."

Big 12 spokesman Bob Burda told ESPN that the decision to flag players for taunting because of gestures is up to "officials' judgement."

Texas officials have complained to the league for years that the Horns Downs gesture shouldn't be allowed.

"The Horns Down is disrespectful," former Texas coach Mack Brown said in 2012. "We ought to talk about that as a league."

Texas' biggest rival, Oklahoma, has popularized the sign. Its fans and players often flash the Horns Down during the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl.

After the extra point following Sills' touchdown, officials ejected West Virginia left tackle Yodny Cajuste for throwing his hand at the face of a Texas defender. The Mountaineers wound up kicking off from their 10-yard line, which led to a Longhorns touchdown three plays later.