CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson Tigers had its backups playing in the fourth quarter against Louisville Cardinals, but there was a special moment worth celebrating for coach Dabo Swinney.

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott called a pass play for Swinney's son, Will. Quarterback Chase Brice delivered the 8-yard shovel pass, the final touchdown scored in a 77-16 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday.

It was the first career touchdown for Will Swinney, a sophomore wide receiver who also serves as the team's placeholder. Dabo Swinney raised his arms in the air after Will scored and gave him a hug as he came to the sideline.

"I was happy for him," Dabo Swinney said. "Those guys, Tony made a good call, and it was well blocked. It looked like a pretty good run in there. The biggest thing for me, is just seeing his teammates happy for him. Will's a grinder. He's had a great camp, and he's worked really hard so good to see him be rewarded with that. That was a pretty cool moment as a dad, too."

Such a cool moment, in fact, that Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen posted a short video on the Clemson football Twitter page. Dabo Swinney started out saying, "This is coach and Kath," before saying, "This is mom and dad."

Proud Parents Dabo and Kathleen Swinney (and uncle Tracy!) have a message for Will Swinney, who scored his first career TD today. #ClemsonFamily is not just a phrase. pic.twitter.com/Pu8A6qYeMc — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 3, 2018

"I'm proud of him," the coach said during his news conference. "I really am. That was real cool. Hopefully it will be a good night in the Swinney house tonight and Kathleen might make me some dessert or a good dinner or something. I don't know. I was happy for him."