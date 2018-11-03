All-American defensive tackle Ed Oliver will not play because of a lingering issue with his knee Saturday night when Houston visits SMU.

Oliver, a junior who declared for the NFL draft before the season, was originally expected to return to action Saturday, but the team decided to keep him sidelined after he said he did not feel comfortable on his knee after warm-ups.

Oliver missed the Cougars' 57-36 victory over USF in Week 9 with a knee bruise, an injury he suffered during an Oct. 20 win over Navy.

Oliver is widely considered to be a potential top-five pick next spring and is No. 2 overall on Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest Big Board. As a sophomore, Oliver became the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy, and he has 51 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss this season.