ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he woke up every day the past year thinking about the 42 points and 506 total yards Penn State hung on his team in Happy Valley last year. He and his Wolverines defense capped their "revenge tour" Saturday with another performance worth remembering.

Brown has once again pieced together the best defense in the county. It allowed a total of two touchdowns during a stretch of three straight wins over ranked opponents, finishing in style with a 42-7 win against a Penn State offense that didn't find the end zone until two minutes remained in the blowout. On the strength of Brown's defense, No. 5 Michigan has grown from a Big Ten threat to the league's undisputed top playoff contender.

Penn State's opening drive lasted four plays, and quarterback Trace McSorley ended up on his back on three of them. Michigan didn't really stop hitting the playmaking senior -- who was at least somewhat hampered by a knee brace and the shaky joint beneath it -- until James Franklin inserted Tommy Stevens in his place late in the third quarter.

Stevens wasn't the answer. His first pass was intercepted by Brandon Watson and returned 62 yards for a score. Then again, no one in the Big Ten has had much of answer for a Michigan team that is allowing just a shade more than 200 yards per game and perhaps still getting stronger.

With Rashan Gary back on the field for the first time in a month, figuring out which of the multiple first-round draft picks to double-team is a puzzle without any easy solution. And don't forget about the speedy, aggressive pack of linebackers coming right behind them.

That rush package has helped the Wolverines stop their last three opponents -- Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State -- on 30 of 34 third-down attempts. Two of those successful conversions came with less than a yard to gain and the other two came in garbage time of blowout wins.

The Wolverines' offense appears to be building up a healthy lather as well as this team plows forward toward the home stretch of the regular season. Senior Karan Higdon topped 100 rushing yards for his seventh straight game, and quarterback Shea Patterson's success in the running game should keep the remaining teams on Michigan's schedule honest against the option plays. Sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones scored a touchdown for the second straight week and continues to blossom into a bona fide deep-ball threat.

Rutgers and Indiana remain as boxes to check before going to Columbus, where Jim Harbaugh will get his chance to avenge the biggest blemish on his coaching record in Ann Arbor if the Wolverines can beat Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat Nebraska this week but looked shaky in a second-straight outing. Right now, it doesn't appear that anyone in the Big Ten has a great answer for that group. Remember, not only did Penn State score 42 a year ago on Michigan, but this was a high-powered offense that led the nation in points per game earlier this year and was still averaging more than 40 per game heading into the weekend.

Which leads to the bigger question about this Michigan defense: Will the teams cruising toward playoff berths in other conferences around the country fare any better? Alabama is averaging 54 points per game, and Clemson isn't far behind.

There is, of course, a month of football to play before anyone will know if Michigan will even get the opportunity to answer that question. November never fails to deliver a few surprises, and it is far from a guarantee that the Wolverines will march their way through the rest of the regular season and into a playoff berth. Their play in the last three weeks against good competition, though, has turned that conversation from a pipe dream into one worth having.

The revenge tour is over, it's time now for the Wolverines and that stingy, salty defense to aim higher.