Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a broken collarbone in the No. 15 Utes' 38-20 loss at Arizona State and will miss the rest of the season, according to coach Kyle Whittingham.

The injury represents a significant blow to the Utes' chances of winning the Pac-12 South for the first time since joining the conference in 2011. Utah fell to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the conference. When Saturday's game went final, the Utes were one of five teams in the division with three losses, with USC and UCLA still to play.

Huntley, a junior, was replaced by Jason Shelley in the third quarter, and the redshirt freshman completed 4 of 11 passes for 59 yards with an interception the rest of the game. The Utes kicked a field goal to cap the drive during which Shelley entered the game, but were held scoreless from there as Arizona State scored the game's final 17 points.

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley will miss the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone in Saturday's loss to Arizona State. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

Over the previous month, Huntley had been playing the best football of his career. Coming into Saturday's game against ASU, the Utes had scored 40-plus points in four straight games. He completed 150 of 234 passes with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Prior to Saturday, Shelley had attempted just three passes in his career. The only other quarterback available is sophomore walk-on Drew Lisk. Utah still lists true freshman Jack Tuttle on the roster, but two weeks ago, it announced Tuttle was "no longer participating in team activities," and Whittingham wished him well.