A 22-year-old falcon mascot of the Air Force Academy was injured during the football team's trip to New York to face Army this weekend.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Aurora, a well-known school mascot for over two decades, suffered an injury to both wings when she was abducted by West Point cadets in a prank gone wrong.

The injury could require the bird to be euthanized because of its age, Air Force sources told the newspaper.

"USAFA mascot Aurora was injured over the weekend and is being transported back to Colorado," academy spokesman Lt. Col. Tracy Bunko told the Gazette. "We have specialists at the academy who have the best training and facilities for her care. She is part of our academy family and we are all hoping for her full and speedy recovery."

Aurora has been an Air Force mascot for over 20 years. Brian Losness/USA TODAY Sports

Army and Navy have a long tradition of stealing each other's mascots ahead of games, but no one had previously been able to take an Air Force falcon.

West Point cadets took Aurora from an Army colonel's home, according to the Gazette.

Army won Saturday's game 17-14.