BATON ROUGE, La. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he tweaked his sprained right knee on a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the Crimson Tide's 29-0 victory over No. 3 LSU on Saturday night, but that it wasn't serious.

Tagovailoa, who also passed for two touchdowns, was walking and moving around fine after the game and said he would be ready to go for next week's matchup with No. 18 Mississippi State.

"I know when I hit the 30 [yard line], my leg gave out, and I was just going off of momentum and trying to gallop into the end zone, and I made it, thank God," the sophomore said, laughing. He later said it was "just dinged up."

Tagovailoa initially hurt his knee against Arkansas on Oct. 6, but entered the LSU game as healthy as he's been, according to coach Nick Saban.

The star QB also had to leave Saturday's game for a play in the first quarter after taking a shot just below the waist when the play already had been blown dead on a false-start penalty. However, with the Tiger Stadium crowd so loud, nobody could hear the whistle.

"He hit me in the goodies. Whew, that hurt," Tagovailoa said. "That hurt for a good minute. I couldn't breathe for a second."