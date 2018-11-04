        <
          West Virginia moves up to No. 7 in AP poll after 10 ranked teams lose

          West Virginia scores late, wins on two-point conversion (0:49)

          After a Will Grier touchdown connection to Gary Jennings Jr. and Texas calling timeout, Grier runs it in for the Mountaineers' 42-41 victory. (0:49)

          2:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          No. 7 West Virginia re-entered the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll after another weekend in which the number of ranked teams losing reached double digits.

          Unanimous No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame remained unchanged, and No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma each moved up a spot. The Mountaineers surged from No. 12 after beating Texas on a go-ahead two-point conversion in final minute.

          Ten ranked teams lost this weekend, four in games against other ranked teams. Over the past two weeks, 21 ranked teams have lost, the most over a two-week span since the AP poll expanded to 25 in 1989.

          Iowa State was ranked for the first time this season, one of five teams to move into the ranking this week.

