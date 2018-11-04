Kansas coach David Beaty will not return next season, the Jayhawks announced on Sunday.

The move comes a day after Kansas dropped to 3-6 on the season (1-5 Big 12) with a 27-3 loss to Iowa State.

Beaty is 6-39 in three-plus seasons as Kansas' coach and 2-31 against Big 12 teams. This season's three wins are the most the Jayhawks have managed since Charlie Weis' last season in charge in 2014, but it was not enough for Beaty to retain his position.

"After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward and compete at the highest level of the Big 12 Conference," athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement.

"I know that Coach Beaty cares deeply about his players, and I respect that. The student-athletes on this tearn have continued to play hard -- and I am confident they will do that for the rest of the season."

Beaty was under contract through 2021 as part of an extension he signed in 2016. He will be owed $3 million, and Kansas said it will fulfill the terms of his contract.

"Earlier today, I met with Coach Beaty to inform him of my decision to take @KU_Football in a new direction," Long tweeted on Sunday. "Coach Beaty and I agreed it would be in the best interest of Student-Athletes, especially our Seniors, for him to complete the season as head coach.

"After meeting with Coach Beaty, I met with the @KU_Football Team to inform them of the decision. I explained the Head Coach qualities that would be the foundation of our search, the vision for our future, and reinforced the commitment to Breaking the Cycle! Our search starts now!

"Our search will find an experienced Head Coach. A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football."