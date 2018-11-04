Army converts on fourth-and-1 on the final play of the game and both teams converge on the field after a spirited contest. (1:12)

An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during a prank before Saturday's annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.

Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko said 22-year-old Aurora "was able to fly around in her pen" on Sunday.

Bunko called the development "an extremely good sign" and said the academy is "grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora's recovery."

The falcon will continue to be evaluated and receive antibiotics to prevent infection, Bunko said.

Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

Army and Navy have a long tradition of stealing each other's mascots ahead of games, but no one had previously been able to take an Air Force falcon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.