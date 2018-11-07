Rankings 6-1 are revealed, with Michigan cracking the top four and Alabama remaining No. 1. (0:59)

Michigan has cracked the top four in the CFP rankings for the first time since Week 13 in 2016.

College Football Playoff Ranking 1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Clemson (9-0)

3. Notre Dame (9-0)

4. Michigan (8-1)

5. Georgia (8-1)

6. Oklahoma (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. Washington State (8-1)

9. West Virginia (7-1)

10. Ohio State (8-1)

11. Kentucky (7-2)

12. UCF (8-0)

13. Syracuse (7-2)

14. NC State (6-2)

15. Florida (6-3)

16. Mississippi State (6-3)

17. Boston College (7-2)

18. Michigan State (6-3)

19. Texas (6-3)

20. Penn State (6-3)

21. Iowa (6-3)

22. Iowa State (5-3)

23. Fresno State (8-1)

24. Auburn (6-3)

25. Washington (7-3) More details

The top three -- No.1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame -- continue to sit comfortably in the top four, though the Irish moved up one spot in this week's rankings, which were released Tuesday night.

The Wolverines resoundingly defeated Big Ten rival No. 20 Penn State last week to move up from No. 5 to No. 4. LSU stumbled from No. 3 to No. 7 after being shut out at home against the dominant Crimson Tide.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, there is just a 9 percent chance that the top four teams in the CFP rankings all win out.

Georgia continues to wait patiently just outside the top four, having moved up from No. 6 to No. 5. The Bulldogs clinched the SEC East crown after defeating No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday and will face Alabama in the conference championship game.

The stakes continue to be high in the Big Ten, with No. 10 Ohio State set for a Saturday showdown at No. 18 Michigan State. The Buckeyes host Michigan in the regular-season finale Nov. 24.

Editor's Picks What the CFP and New Year's Six would look like if they were played today LSU's loss to Alabama dropped the Tigers to No. 7, and Michigan's dominant victory over Penn State slid the Wolverines into the top four.

No. 21 Iowa is the final Big Ten representative in the CFP Top 25 this week.

The Big 12 continues to be led by No. 6 Oklahoma, whose only loss this season was to No. 19 Texas. In the season finale, the Sooners will square off against West Virginia, which jumped from No. 13 to No. 9 this week. Iowa State is ranked No. 22.

The SEC again has a conference-high seven teams in the CFP rankings this week. It is newly represented by No. 24 Auburn after Texas A&M dropped out this week. Florida has dropped two straight, to Georgia and Missouri, but is still hanging in at No. 15. Mississippi State comes in at No. 16 with a matchup against Alabama set for Saturday.

No. 13 Syracuse, No. 14 NC State and No. 17 Boston College represent the ACC. The Eagles host Clemson on Saturday. No. 8 Washington State and No. 25 Washington are ranked for the Pac-12.

Still-perfect UCF stays even at No. 12, as does No. 23 Fresno State, the Group of 5 teams in the CFP Top 25 this week.