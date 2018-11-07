Maryland landed its first commitment since September on Tuesday when wide receiver Dino Tomlin announced his commitment to the Terrapins. Tomlin is a three-star wide receiver and the son of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

The 6-foot, 163-pound recruit out of Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh also has ties to the Maryland program as his uncle, Ed Tomlin, played football there in the 1980s.

"I feel it's a place I can develop and compete against the best," Tomlin said.

Tomlin is the first commitment for Maryland since coach DJ Durkin was fired last week after an investigation into the culture of the program and the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The Terps lost a commitment from three-star Virginia defensive back Trey Rucker after Durkin was fired and now gain one back in Tomlin.

Maryland now has 10 commitments in the 2019 class, one of whom is ranked as a four-star in athlete Tayvion Land.