          Duke Shelley arrested for traffic violations

          3:47 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State cornerback Duke Shelley was arrested Tuesday for failing to appear in court for traffic violations, and his status for this weekend's game against Kansas remains in question.

          Shelley was released Tuesday after paying a $500 bond. A school spokesman said any punishment will be handled internally.

          The Wildcats' best cornerback, Shelley had a warrant issued by Manhattan Municipal Court after he was cited for driving without proof of insurance and having expired tags.

          The senior from Georgia has 33 tackles and three interceptions this season, even though he has missed the past two games with a leg injury.

