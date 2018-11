Kirk Herbstreit looks at the crucial matchups this week, including Mississippi State vs. Alabama and Ohio State vs. Michigan State. (2:40)

Who will win Saturday's Big Ten matchup when No. 10 Ohio State visits No. 18 Michigan State? Our reporters pick that game, plus Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College and No. 8 Washington State at Colorado .