        <
        >

          Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman discharged after recurrence of collapsed lung

          6:47 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Texas Tech Red Raiders freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, the school announced.

          Bowman had been in the hospital since Saturday night after taking a hit late in the second quarter of a 51-46 loss to Oklahoma.

          Bowman had difficulty catching his breath while warming up for the second half and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a "recurrence of a partially collapsed lung." Bowman originally suffered a partially collapsed lung after being hit during the West Virginia game on Sept. 29. Bowman missed one game, then returned to start the following week.

          Bowman is expected to rejoin the team Thursday, but it's unclear when he will play again.

          Jett Duffey took over for Bowman against the Sooners and threw for two touchdowns while running for another score.

          Texas Tech faces Texas on Saturday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices