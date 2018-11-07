Texas Tech Red Raiders freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, the school announced.

Bowman had been in the hospital since Saturday night after taking a hit late in the second quarter of a 51-46 loss to Oklahoma.

Bowman had difficulty catching his breath while warming up for the second half and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a "recurrence of a partially collapsed lung." Bowman originally suffered a partially collapsed lung after being hit during the West Virginia game on Sept. 29. Bowman missed one game, then returned to start the following week.

Bowman is expected to rejoin the team Thursday, but it's unclear when he will play again.

Jett Duffey took over for Bowman against the Sooners and threw for two touchdowns while running for another score.

Texas Tech faces Texas on Saturday.