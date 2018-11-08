Florida quarterback Kyle Trask suffered a serious, noncontact injury in practice Wednesday and was carted off the field, according to multiple reports, putting his availability for Saturday's game against South Carolina in doubt.

Trask came on in relief of starter Feleipe Franks for the No. 15 Gators (6-3, 4-3) in the second half last week and gave the team a spark, completing 10 of 18 attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 38-17 loss to Missouri.

After the game, Florida coach Dan Mullen did not rule out the idea of giving Trask the start against the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3) on Saturday.

Franks was 9-of-22 with two interceptions before giving way to Trask with about five minutes left in the third quarter. Trask converted on fourth down twice on the way to a touchdown on his first possession.

Mullen has declined to reveal his starter for Saturday, saying earlier Wednesday, "I'm not going to share what our strategy is," but the question might be moot.

24/7 Sports, which was first to report the news, said the injury was to a "lower-body extremity."

Trask, a redshirt sophomore who missed all of last season with a foot injury, has appeared in three games this season and has one rushing TD in addition to the passing TD.