          Utah RB Zack Moss suffers season-ending knee injury at practice

          11:43 PM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          In less than a week, Utah has lost its starting offensive backfield to season-ending injuries.

          Utes running back Zack Moss suffered a significant knee injury in Wednesday's practice, according to multiple reports. The school isn't confirming an injury to Moss, but ESPN Radio 700 and other outlets are reporting that the junior will not return this season. Sirius XM's Sean O'Connell reported that Moss will undergo surgery within a week. Utah starting quarterback Tyler Huntley sustained a broken clavicle in last Saturday's loss to Arizona State and will not return this fall.

          Moss acknowledged the news on Twitter, writing, "So many emotions. So many tears. I'm coming back stronger. God's plan."

          Moss had rushed for 1,092 yards and 11 touchdowns, and was on pace to break Utah's single-season rushing record. Junior Armand Shyne, who has 166 rushing yards in 37 carries this season, is expected to start in place of Moss on Saturday against Oregon.

          Moss has 2,647 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in 477 carries. He would be a candidate to enter the NFL draft, or he could return to Utah for one final season in 2019.

