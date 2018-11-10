Benches empty and punches are thrown as a fight breaks out between Baylor and Iowa State. (1:24)

Two players ejected after fight between Baylor and Iowa State (1:24)

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery and Baylor Bears defensive end Greg Roberts were ejected for fighting in the third quarter Saturday.

Later in the game, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was ejected after receiving two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties.

Montgomery, the Big 12's second-leading rusher in per-game yardage average, traded punches with Roberts amid a melee that was incited two plays prior, when Baylor safety Chris Miller was flagged for a late hit on Montgomery on the ISU sideline.

Miller and Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada knocked Montgomery over a Gatorade cart on the play. A near fight ensued, though only a flag on Miller was assessed. Later in the drive, Montgomery ran for 1 yard while Iowa State receiver Hakeem Butler pinned Baylor safety Blake Lynch to the grass while blocking.

Several shoving matches followed, and uniformed security ran onto the field from the Iowa State sideline as Montgomery and Roberts tangled.

No information was immediately available on the status of Montgomery next week as the 22nd-ranked Cyclones visit No. 19 Texas.

Iowa State, which has won four straight games and led Baylor 20-0 in the second half on Saturday, remains alive for a spot in the Big 12 title game.