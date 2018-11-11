Boston College WR Michael Walker fields the punt after it hits a Clemson player and returns it 74 yards for a touchdown. (0:38)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Boston College starting quarterback Anthony Brown left Saturday's game against No. 2 Clemson with an upper-body injury sustained on the Eagles' first possession.

EJ Perry replaced him on BC's second series, and the school announced in the second quarter that Brown would not return.

Brown hit the turf hard on his right (throwing) shoulder after being pressured by Clemson's Christian Wilkins on third-and-9 with 17th-ranked Boston College trailing 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Eagles redshirt sophomore briefly went to the bench before walking to the locker room.

Brown has started Boston College's first nine games, throwing for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions, and adding 94 rushing yards and a touchdown.

He suffered a torn ACL last November but returned in preseason camp.