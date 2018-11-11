        <
          Davidson tops FCS, FBS records with 789 rushing yards in loss

          Davidson rushed for 789 yards Saturday at San Diego -- the most ever by an FCS or FBS team in a single game -- and lost.

          Despite the historically bad day on rush defense, San Diego won 56-52 to clinch the Pioneer Football League championship. It's the FCS school's eighth straight season with at least a share of the PFL title.

          In the loss, Davidson had four players rush for at least 150 yards -- Wesley Dugger with 231 yards, Williams Wicks with 199, Tyler Phelps with 159 and Keylan Brown with 150. It was only the second time in FCS history a team had four 100-yard rushers, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          Davidson already broke the single-game FCS rushing record this season when it ran for 685 yards in a 91-61 win against Division III Guilford. The previous Division I record, regardless of subdivision, came in 1988 when Oklahoma rushed for 768 yards against Kansas. The loss marks the second time this year Davison rushed for more than 500 yards in a game and lost.

          Davidson finished with 852 yards of total offense, and San Diego totaled 625. Their combined total of 1,477 yards fell 72 shy of the FCS single-game record (1,549).

          San Diego quarterback Anthony Lawrence threw a school-record seven touchdown passes, and Toreros receiver Michael Bandy had 324 receiving yards, also a school record.

