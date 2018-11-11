Orange QB Eric Dungey has a hand in three touchdowns and RB Moe Neal runs for two more as Syracuse thumps Louisville 54-23. (0:46)

Louisville has fired coach Bobby Petrino as the Cardinals have stumbled to a 2-8 record this season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Petrino is owed a $14.1 million buyout by the university that will be paid out over the next few years, the source said.

Louisville's season has bottomed out during a seven-game losing streak and a five-game stretch of ACC defeats by at least 18 points, including blowout losses to Clemson and Syracuse over the past two weeks. The Cardinals are averaging 21.7 points per game this season, lowest in the ACC. This comes after leading the conference in scoring each of the past two seasons.

Yahoo Sports first reported that Petrino had been dismissed.

Bobby Petrino's final game as Louisville coach will be a 54-23 loss to Syracuse on Friday. John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Petrino leaves Louisville with a 77-35 record in two stints at the school (2003-06, 2014-18). This will be the first year that a Petrino-coached Cardinals team will not go to a bowl game.

He is 119-56 in his career with Louisville, Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

The Cardinals finish the season with home games against ranked teams in NC State and Kentucky.