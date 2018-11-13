        <
          Maryland QB Kasim Hill tore his ACL, will miss rest of season

          1:04 PM ET
          Dan Murphy
          Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL this weekend, according to Terps coach Matt Canada.

          Hill twisted his left knee in the second quarter of a loss to Indiana on Saturday. The sophomore tore the ACL in his right leg three games into his college career last fall. Canada said this year's injury occurred on a "freak play."

          "Very disappointing," Canada said. "Great kid, he worked so hard and battled his way back. He will again. ... He'll be back, and he'll be stronger."

          Hill threw for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns during 10 games this season. Redshirt sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome replaced Hill last Saturday. Pigrome is expected to be Maryland's starter in its game against No. 10 Ohio State this coming weekend.

