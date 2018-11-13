Ohio State has publicly disputed a report that former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith allegedly used a racial epithet during a confrontation last year with a former player.

The father of former Ohio State receiver Trevon Grimes told Stadium's Brett McMurphy that Smith used the N-word during a heated exchange with his son during a practice last year.

The school denied that allegation when contacted by McMurphy and reiterated its stance in a statement Tuesday. Smith also denied using the racial slur when contacted by McMurphy.

"The Ohio State University unequivocally and vehemently disputes the unfounded allegations by Brett McMurphy," the statement said. "Any allegations of racism are outrageous and false. The university told McMurphy that we have found no evidence to support these allegations. Reporting in this manner is irresponsible, inflammatory and a severe invasion of privacy of a student athlete and his family as well as a baseless personal attack on Coach Meyer. It is regrettable that McMurphy and his employer would use such poor judgment in running this inaccurate story."

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith also released a statement Tuesday, saying racism "simply isn't tolerated here."

"The accusations made today by Brett McMurphy regarding our coach and the reasons for the transfer of Trevon Grimes are unequivocally false," Smith said. "Urban Meyer embraces diversity and would absolutely never support an environment of racism. It simply isn't tolerated here. And as an African-American, football player and collegiate administrator, I personally can say that our coaches, student-athletes and support staff know there is no place for any such behavior within our programs, at The Ohio State University or anywhere."

Ohio State told McMurphy that an "interaction" took place between Grimes and Smith, but emphasized there has been no corroboration of a "physical altercation" or any "racially offensive language."

Grimes, who transferred to Florida after the incident, has not publicly commented on the altercation. Multiple players who were present at the 2017 practice also told McMurphy they did not hear Smith use the offensive word.

But Grimes' father, LeBron Grimes, and his friend, Dennis Allen, both told McMurphy that Trevon told them Smith called him the racial slur. LeBron Grimes told McMurphy that, after speaking with a distraught Trevon, he traveled from Florida to Ohio to help his son and ultimately remove him from the school.

McMurphy reports that three unnamed Florida players said Trevon told them a story similar to LeBron Grimes' account of the incident.

Trevon's mother, Leah Grimes, and a University of Florida spokesperson both told McMurphy that Trevon and LeBron Grimes have not spoken to each other in at least two years, although a Stadium public records review indicates Trevon and his father did speak on the phone the day of the incident at practice.

Ohio State fired Smith in July, one day after his former wife accused him of habitually abusing her in an interview with McMurphy.

Courtney Smith also accused Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and other members of the athletic department of failing to help her or properly report her claims when they learned about allegations of abuse in past years.

The school suspended Meyer for three games and launched an investigation into how he and others at the university responded requests for help from Courtney Smith.