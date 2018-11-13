        <
        >

          Auburn DE Nick Coe won't play Saturday with unspecified injury

          3:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn defensive end Nick Coe will miss Saturday's game against Liberty with an unspecified injury.

          Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Coe has "got kind of a wrist-type situation." He said he's not ready to speculate on Coe's status for the regular-season finale against No. 1 Alabama.

          Coe leads the Tigers with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He has also forced two fumbles.

          Malzahn also said defensive back Javaris Davis is "day-to-day."

          The Tigers are coming off a 27-10 loss to No. 5 Georgia.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices