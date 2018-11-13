AUBURN, Ala. -- Auburn defensive end Nick Coe will miss Saturday's game against Liberty with an unspecified injury.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday that Coe has "got kind of a wrist-type situation." He said he's not ready to speculate on Coe's status for the regular-season finale against No. 1 Alabama.

Coe leads the Tigers with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He has also forced two fumbles.

Malzahn also said defensive back Javaris Davis is "day-to-day."

The Tigers are coming off a 27-10 loss to No. 5 Georgia.