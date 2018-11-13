        <
          D-III Earlham suspends football program after fifth straight winless season

          4:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          RICHMOND, Ind. -- Earlham College has suspended its football program after a fifth consecutive winless season and a Division III record 53 straight losses.

          The Quakers finished the season with a 70-6 loss to Rose-Hulman last Saturday. On Tuesday, interim President Avis Stewart announced the college will suspend the program for the 2019 season. A committee of alumni, faculty, athletes and current and former Division III coaches and athletic directors will review the viability of the school having a football team.

          The plan is for the program to return in 2020 under three conditions, including appropriate funding and recruitment of players as well as hiring a "highly qualified" coach.

