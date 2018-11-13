        <
          Northern Arizona-Sacramento State game canceled after wildfires led to game being postponed

          5:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Northern Arizona University's football game against Sacramento State, which was postponed last weekend because of poor air quality, has been canceled.

          A wildfire north of the Sacramento area produced smoke that made the sky hazy at the game site last Saturday night.

          Northern Arizona said Tuesday the schools explored options to reschedule, but they couldn't find a compatible date this late in the season.

          The Lumberjacks (3-6) will close their season Saturday afternoon in a home game against North Dakota.

