John Emery, the No. 14-ranked prospect in the class of 2019, is staying home for college.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound top-ranked running back committed to in-state LSU on Tuesday night, less than a month after backing off a pledge to defending SEC champion Georgia.

Emery, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Pelican State out of Destrehan High School, originally committed to the Bulldogs in late July over Mississippi State, LSU, Florida State and many of the nation's most decorated programs. Emery had been on the campuses of LSU, Georgia and Tennessee -- where his father played -- this season before announcing his commitment Tuesday.

The commitment of the nation's top running back means the Tigers will enter the 2019 season with a wealth of talent and versatility at the position after starting this season depleted from a depth perspective. Emery joins fellow ESPN 300 Tyrion Davis as running backs in the 2019 class, and they are set to compete with returnees Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Curry, Tae Provens and Lanard Fournette for carries in the backfield.

LSU already had boasted the nation's No. 9-ranked recruiting class prior to Emery's pledge Tuesday. The Tigers' class now includes 10 ESPN 300s and 12 four-stars among 20 commitments.

The Under Armour All-American Game alum's commitment is massive for Tigers coach Ed Orgeron as he fights to keep the top prospects at home. LSU currently has three of the top four prospects inside the state lines committed in Emery, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and powerful road grater Kardell Thomas.

The Tigers are locked in a battle with Alabama for the state's top-ranked prospect, five-star defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher, as Orgeron looks to keep the top four prospects home for the first time since before 2010.

Emery is the latest highly sought after prospect to come out of Destrehan High, adding to a list that includes Ed Reed, Rondell Mealey and Jordan Jefferson.