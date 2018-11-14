In the wake of DJ Durkin's firing on Oct. 31, Maryland has hired a national search firm to assist in its hunt for a new head football coach, the Washington Post reported.

Athletic director Damon Evans wouldn't comment on any details or timetable in an interview with the paper Tuesday, saying only, "I've started my work."

A source told the Post that the university is using Parker Executive Search, which recently helped UConn and Missouri with their men's basketball coaching hires.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has served as the Terrapins' interim coach since Durkin was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11 following two separate investigations into the football program, which stemmed from the June 13 death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair from a heatstroke he suffered at a May 29 workout.

Durkin was eventually reinstated, as recommended by the University System of Maryland board of regents, only to be fired one day later after his reinstatement was met with outrage and protests by students, politicians, McNair's family members and even some of the players themselves.

"We've got to find someone who understands our community, our locale," Evans told the Post, "someone who understands the situation that we've just gone through, someone who could help us build back up that public trust, build back that confidence in what we're trying to do here as a football program with the community."