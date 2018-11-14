        <
          Oklahoma dismisses Tramonda Moore for violating team rules

          1:35 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NORMAN, Okla. -- Offensive lineman Tramonda Moore has been dismissed from No. 6 Oklahoma for violating team rules.

          The school made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

          The 6-foot-4, 322-pound Moore never played for the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12).

          He originally committed to Oklahoma State but instead attended Independence Community College in Kansas to gain eligibility. The Oklahoma City native was a four-star recruit, according to Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.

          Rivals called him the No. 2 junior college offensive line prospect in the nation.

