        <
        >

          ESPN reporters pick Week 12's biggest games

          play
          Notre Dame looking for more balanced offense with Book back (2:24)

          Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the matchups he likes this week, including No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame as Ian Book makes his return. (2:24)

          8:46 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Who will win when No. 12 Syracuse meets No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? Our reporters pick that game, plus No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas and No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices