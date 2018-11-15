ESPN reporters pick Week 12's biggest games

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the matchups he likes this week, including No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 3 Notre Dame as Ian Book makes his return. (2:24)

Who will win when No. 12 Syracuse meets No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? Our reporters pick that game, plus No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas and No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF.