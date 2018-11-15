ESPN reporters pick Week 12's biggest games

Who will win when No. 12 Syracuse meets No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? Our reporters pick that game, plus No. 9 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, No. 16 Iowa State at No. 15 Texas and No. 24 Cincinnati at No. 11 UCF.
Knights' tale: AAC wants to talk playoff expansion
22hAndrea Adelson
Helton confident he's on safe ground at USC
1dKyle Bonagura
No. 1 RB recruit picks LSU after UGA decommit
2dGerry Hamilton
The Eliminator: The 10 teams that can win it all
22dMitch Sherman
College football bowl projections after Week 11
4dKyle Bonagura and Mitch Sherman