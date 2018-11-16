The Big Game between California and Stanford set for Saturday in Berkeley has been rescheduled for Dec. 1 due to poor air quality in Northern California brought on by wildfires.

"We have been carefully tracking air quality in Berkeley and the Bay Area over the past week, relying on the best data and guidance available to us from medical and environmental experts," Cal athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. "The forecasts we have received show a minimal chance of the improvement necessary to hold the game on Saturday."

The Air Quality Index reading near Berkeley has hovered well above 200 for over 24 hours, a level at which "serious consideration should be given to rescheduling the activity or moving it indoors," according to the NCAA.

"Prolonged exposure and heavy exertion" at that level, the NCAA says, "should be avoided."

Cal's original plan was to wait until Saturday before deciding the fate of the game, it said in a statement, but because a forecast from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District indicated conditions were unlikely to improve, the decision was made Friday.

Both Cal and Stanford have been eliminated from contention in the Pac-12 North, which is why they will be able to play Dec. 1, the day after the conference championship game will be played in nearby Santa Clara.

San Jose State, which is roughly 50 miles south of Berkeley, plans to go ahead with Saturday's home game against Nevada, however will play the game at noon local time, two hours earlier than it was previously scheduled.

"Air quality readings vary greatly across the Bay Area and daytime figures have been more favorable in San Jose than in surrounding areas, falling within recommended NCAA guidelines," a statement from the Mountain West Conference said.

Saturday's FCS game between Sacramento State and UC Davis has been moved from Davis to Reno, where it will be played at Nevada's Mackey Stadium.