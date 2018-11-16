Auburn Tigers superfan Tammy Renae Bullard and her 3-year-old granddaughter have died in auto accident on an Alabama highway.

Bullard, 52, known by many for her regular call-in appearances on the Paul Finebaum Show on ESPN Radio, was in an SUV that collided with a commercial truck as it veered across the road into oncoming traffic after overturning, AL.com reported Friday, citing Alabama state police.

The truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 280 between Sylacauga and Childersburg and possibly blew a tire and turned on its side, the website reported, citing Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Jimmy Harrell.

The driver of the truck was flown to a hospital, the state police said.

Finebaum took to Twitter in remembrance of Bullard.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our friend and loyal Auburn fan Tammy has died. #RIPTammy pic.twitter.com/ZdDCZPFJwX — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 16, 2018

According to AL.com, Bullard had been a die-hard Auburn fan for decades and was married to an Alabama fan.