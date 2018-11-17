Houston Cougars quarterback D'Eriq King will miss the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, a source with knowledge of the injury confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

King, who leads the FBS with 50 touchdowns responsible for this season, suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Cougars' 48-17 win over Tulane on Thursday night.

The Houston Chronicle first reported King's diagnosis.