The number of Samford, Southern Conference and FCS records seemed countless during quarterback Devlin Hodges' career.

But the Bulldogs know just how many passing yards Hodges threw across one field after another -- 14,584, the new FCS record.

In the final game of his career at ETSU on Saturday, Hodges passed the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State to establish the mark. Hodges entered the game 316 yards shy of the 1994 Walter Payton Award winner and threw for 404 yards.

He set the record with a 7-yard screen pass to DeMarcus Ware on the final play of the third quarter.

Hodges has set FCS records for completions (1,310) and attempts (1,896) in his career and passed for 111 touchdown passes. He finished with 15,601 yards of total offense and was responsible for 128 touchdowns.

McNair threw for 14,496 yards in 42 college games. Hodges set the record in 44 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.