It's shaping up to be a big football weekend for the Miles family.

North Carolina senior quarterback Manny Miles, the son of former LSU and Oklahoma State coach Les Miles, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first half of North Carolina's game against FCS school Western Carolina on Saturday. The Hail Mary to tight end Jake Bargas marked the first collegiate touchdown pass for Miles, a walk-on who has mostly served as North Carolina's holder on field goals.

Les Miles, who ESPN and other outlets reported is closing in on a deal to become the next coach at Kansas, was in attendance for Senior Day in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kansas could introduce Miles as its next coach early next week. Miles has not coached since he was fired in September 2016. He is 141-55 as a college head coach, including winning the 2007 national championship at LSU and two SEC titles.

Before Saturday's scoring strike, Manny Miles completed a 5-yard pass Oct. 28 against Miami on a fake field goal and recorded a two-point conversion on a rush in UNC's win over Old Dominion.

Les Miles has another son, Ben, who plays fullback for Texas A&M.