ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan Wolverines running back Berkley Edwards left Saturday's 31-20 win against Indiana on a stretcher after a punt return play that resulted in Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones being ejected for targeting.

Medical personnel at Michigan Stadium took several minutes to remove Edwards' pads and load him onto a backboard before he was carted off the field.

The graduate student, a special-teams player for the Wolverines and the younger brother of former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards, was playing in his final game at the Big House.

Edwards fell to the turf after he was blindsided by Jones while blocking on a punt return in the fourth quarter. Referees reviewed the play and ejected Jones for targeting.

Edwards could be seen moving his legs while athletic trainers evaluated him. Michigan did not have an update on his status to share prior to the end of Saturday's contest.

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich also left Saturday's game with an apparent upper-body injury after an Indiana offensive lineman plowed into him on the ground in the third quarter. Winovich jogged to the team's locker room and did not return.