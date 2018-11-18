CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered an injury in the second quarter Saturday night against Duke and had to be helped from the field.

Renfrow was injured while stretching out to try to catch a pass and then landing hard on the ground. He was down for a few minutes before sitting up and then walking, albeit wobbly, to the sideline with the help of athletic trainers.

He went directly to the locker room, again with the help of athletic trainers, and did not return to the game.

Renfrow, long a fan favorite, was one of 33 seniors for No. 2 Clemson honored prior to the game on Senior Night. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Alabama to lead the Tigers to the 2016 national championship.

Earlier in the game, Renfrow caught a pass for the 39th consecutive game to break Artavis Scott's school record for consecutive games with a reception.