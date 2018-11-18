        <
        >

          College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

          10:30 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          For the third consecutive week, our playoff picks remain unanimous, as Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan all took care of business. With Rivalry Week looming, we could see a shakeup next week as the Wolverines prepare to face off with Ohio State for a spot in the Big Ten title game. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide face Auburn, Clemson squares off with South Carolina and the Irish travel to struggling USC.

