AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger left the Longhorns' 24-10 win over No. 16 Iowa State on Saturday night with a shoulder injury and did not return.

Ehlinger, a sophomore who has started every game for No. 15 Texas this season, took a hard hit from Iowa State safety Greg Eisworth on his right shoulder while trying to dive for a first down late in the second quarter. Ehlinger went to the locker room shortly thereafter for examination and coach Tom Herman said Ehlinger has an "AC contusion" in the shoulder.

Herman said X-rays were negative, showing no fracture, and Ehlinger will have an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

It's not the first time Ehlinger has injured his throwing shoulder. He suffered an AC sprain of the shoulder in Texas' 23-17 win over Baylor on Oct. 13. He left that game in the first quarter but recovered in time to start the Longhorns' following game on Oct. 27 vs. Oklahoma State.

Herman said Ehlinger begged the coach "pretty hard" to return to the game and that Ehlinger said he felt like he could run and take a hit, but that any throws over 10-15 yards would be weak because of the pain he was in.

Texas backup quarterback Shane Buechele played the entire second half in relief of Ehlinger and went 10-for-10 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown. Herman praised Buechele for being prepared in the moment.

"What a remarkable young man," Herman said. "He's the definition of a teammate ... nobody bats an eye when he jogs in and [I'm] just really proud of him."