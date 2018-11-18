With the 4-6 Hokies chasing bowl eligibility, Virginia Tech has scheduled a conditional game against Marshall, the school announced.

If Virginia Tech defeats Virginia on Friday, the Hokies will host the Thundering Herd on Dec. 1 in a matchup of two teams that had games canceled due to Hurricane Florence in September. If Virginia wins, the following game will be called off.

The Hokies have played a bowl game in every season since the 1993 Independence Bowl.

It's essentially a coin flip that Virginia Tech will survive and advance to play Marshall. The Hokies have a 50.1 percent chance of beating the Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Virginia Tech's Sept. 15 game against East Carolina didn't happen when the Pirates declined to travel due to the hurricane, while Marshall's game that day at South Carolina Gaemcocks was also canceled due to the storm.

Marshall (7-3) is already bowl eligible and finishes its Conference USA schedule Saturday against FIU.