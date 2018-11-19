CAA Football set an FCS playoff record on Sunday, but North Dakota State's dynasty will be pursuing an even bigger mark in the 24-team field.

The top-ranked Bison (11-0) earned the No. 1 seed when the pairings were announced Sunday. The defending champions are making their ninth consecutive appearance in the playoffs and seeking their seventh FCS championship in eight years, which would break their tie with Georgia Southern for the most titles.

One-quarter of the field comes out of the CAA, whose six qualifiers -- outright champion Maine, Delaware, Elon, James Madison, Stony Brook and Towson -- are a single-season record. The CAA and Missouri Valley Football Conference previously had five qualifiers each.

While North Dakota State is favored to be on the winner's podium Jan. 5 in Frisco, Texas, the strength of teams on its side of the bracket stood out from the other side of the bracket. They included unseeded James Madison, the 2016 FCS champion and runner-up last year; fourth-seeded Kennesaw State, which is second-ranked in the two national polls; fifth-seeded South Dakota State, which narrowly lost to the Bison 21-17 on Sept. 29 and beat them in the 2016 and '17 regular seasons; and eighth-seeded Colgate, which is unbeaten against FCS competition.