          William & Mary to hire former Virginia coach Mike London

          9:52 AM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Staff Writer
          William & Mary is hiring Mike London as its next football coach, sources told ESPN. An official announcement is expected later Monday.

          FootballScoop first reported the hire. London will replace Jimmye Laycock, who is retiring after 39 seasons at William & Mary. Laycock announced his retirement in August and coached his final game Saturday against Richmond.

          London, who has spent the past two seasons as head coach at Howard University, will return to the Colonial Athletic Association, where he first became a head coach at Richmond, guiding the Spiders to the 2008 FCS national championship. He then moved to Virginia, going 27-46 in six years with the Cavaliers with only one winning season in 2011.

          The 58-year-old London went 11-10 at Howard. He also has been an assistant at Maryland, Virginia, Boston College and with the NFL's Houston Texans.

