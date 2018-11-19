Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has aggravated the AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, coach Tom Herman said Monday.

Ehlinger, who has started all 11 of Texas' games this season, left the Longhorns' 24-10 victory over Iowa State after taking a hard hit on his right shoulder late in the second quarter. He did not return to the game, and MRI results Sunday revealed that Ehlinger's AC joint is "inflamed," Herman said.

Herman said that Ehlinger will not throw Monday but that he is hopeful Ehlinger will throw at practice on Tuesday.

Ehlinger initially injured the AC joint in the first quarter of Texas' Oct. 13 victory over Baylor. He left that game and didn't return but recovered in time to start the Longhorns' next game on Oct. 27 vs. Oklahoma State and hasn't missed a game since.

Herman said Saturday that Ehlinger begged him "pretty hard" to get back in the Iowa State game but that the Longhorns opted to let backup Shane Buechele finish the game. Buechele went 10-for-10 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 15 Longhorns (8-3) conclude their season Friday at Kansas (3-8). If they win, they will clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game.