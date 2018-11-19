If Texas is going to wrap up a bid to the Big 12 title game, it will have to do it without its biggest supporter.

Bevo XV, the famed Texas mascot, won't be on the field for Friday's game against Kansas because the Jayhawks have a rule prohibiting live mascots. Bevo will miss the action for a Thanksgiving week game for just the second time in 73 years, according to the school.

Bevo patrols the sidelines for the Texas Longhorns. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Bevo XV, a 3-year-old longhorn steer, has been a part of Texas football since 1916 and has traditionally been a mainstay of the Thanksgiving week games. Bevo typically resides behind the end zones during football games.

Texas (8-3) travels to Kansas (3-8) on Friday night. A win would put the Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game against either Oklahoma or West Virginia. Texas has not won a Big 12 title since 2009.