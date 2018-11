LSU will be without starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko for the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday.

Fehoko, who has missed the past two games, tore his bicep in the Tigers' game against Georgia on Oct. 13.

In Fehoko's absence, Glen Logan has been starting, with Ed Alexander and Tyler Shelvinalso getting time.

LSU (8-2), No. 7 in the latest CFP rankings, plays Texas A&M on Saturday.