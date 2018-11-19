SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse coach Dino Babers says he's hopeful quarterback Eric Dungey will be available for the 19th-ranked Orange's season finale at Boston College.

Dungey was injured Saturday in a 36-3 loss to No. 3 Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium . It was announced as an upper-body injury, with no more details provided.

Babers said Monday he had no update on Dungey's status, but added the senior was able to get into a hot tub on his own Sunday.

Dungey was hurt after running into the middle of the Irish defense for a short gain in the first quarter Saturday. He got up and was setting up the Orange's no-huddle offense for the next play when he went back to the ground and reached around to his lower back. He left the game and did not return.

Dungey has missed 10 entire games with injuries in his Syracuse career.