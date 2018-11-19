Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were each named finalists for two of the nine awards to be presented Dec. 6 at the ESPN College Football Awards Show at the Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa and Murray were each chosen as finalists for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the nation's best player, and the Davey O'Brien Award, for the best quarterback. The other Maxwell Award finalist is West Virginia quarterback Will Grier, and the third O'Brien finalist is Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Williams and Wilkins are finalists for the Outland Trophy for best lineman and the Chuck Bednarik Award for defensive player of the year. Kentucky senior Josh Allen is the other finalist for defensive player of the year, while Alabama's Jonah Williams is the other finalist for best lineman.

