Yesterday afternoon I called up my local butcher in Oxford, Mississippi, and placed the same Thanksgiving order I place every year: four beef tenderloins, which is my contribution to the sprawling Thompson family gathering, as it was my father's contribution before me. This year's order was a bit melancholy because Wong's Foodland in Clarksdale, the town where I was born, recently changed hands. They'd been the purveyors of the tenderloins for decades, but lacking time to check out the new owners -- such a task cannot simply be trusted to unvetted people -- I turned to my local LB's Meat Market, which has yet to mess up any cow-related missions.

It's that time of year again, perhaps the best part of Thanksgiving: the planning, the anticipating, the way people know and embrace their roles. There's a family email chain going around as I write this story. Here's the most recent exchange:

Leigh Thompson: If someone doesn't volunteer for the remoulade, then I will be forced to attempt making it and I will not be responsible for the consequences!

The author's daughter, Wallace, is ready to join the family tradition. Courtesy Wright Thompson

Tempe Thompson (one minute later): I will make it!

Leigh Thompson: I knew that would work! hahahaha

I love the rituals of big family gatherings, which feel like a kind of secular Mass. And this changing of butchers, as with any alteration of the patterns of our family Thanksgiving, makes me stop to examine why we do the strange things we do. Why we are forever creating Communions and liturgies out of our holidays.

Our Thanksgiving certainly feels like that. As always, there will be NFL on in the house as the first bloody marys are poured, but the games will be relegated to the background. We are from the Deep South, where professional football has never really taken hold of our imaginations. It seems like the Lions play the same team every year, but I can't currently for the life of me remember which one. The Bears, maybe?

I do know, however, what happens after we've had lunch, and played "touch" football, and made sandwiches out of leftovers: Ole Miss will play Mississippi State, which means we will all gather together, hastening and chastening to make sure everyone has a cold beer and a clear view of the screen.

The Ole Miss-State rivalry has become perhaps the nastiest in all of college football, with real anger and hatred that feels so foreign to my own experience growing up in Mississippi, where it was serious but always a little tongue-in-cheek. The new national anger is infecting even sports. We cover our games with an unironic sense of seriousness -- NFL pregame shows are the most unintentionally hilarious thing in popular culture -- and the horse-race reductionism threatens to strip from the games their primary function in our lives: a mechanism for bonding people together, and for passing along a story about our families and communities. Some people don't like how NFL players kneel during the anthem, and others believe that dressing coaches in olive drab and flying jets over a stadium is more disrespectful to fallen soldiers than kneeling could ever be. Neither side is willing to see in themselves what they're so eager to point out in others.