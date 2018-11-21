        <
          ESPN reporters pick Week 13's biggest games

          Higdon implies Michigan will beat Ohio State (0:45)

          Michigan RB Karan Higdon says he agrees with his coach that a win vs. Ohio State is guaranteed this weekend. (0:45)

          8:35 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Who will win when No. 4 Michigan goes to No. 10 Ohio State? Our reporters pick that game, plus No. 6 Oklahoma at No. 13 West Virginia, Auburn at No. 1 Alabama and No. 16 Washington at No. 8 Washington State.

