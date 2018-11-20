No. 8 Washington State and Houston will meet next season in the AdvoCare Kickoff on Sept. 13, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

For Washington State, the game figures to be its marquee nonconference game of the season, while Houston will play Oklahoma to start the season.

"We are excited to face a quality program such as the Houston Cougars next year in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff Game at NRG Stadium," said Washington State director of athletics Pat Chun. "It provides our fan base the opportunity to see a tremendous nonconference opponent in a great part of the country, while giving our student-athletes the chance to play in a world-class stadium."

Washington State (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12) remains in contention for a College Football Playoff spot this season and enters Friday's Apple Cup against rival Washington needing a win to advance to the Pac-12 championship game.

"We are honored to receive the invitation to participate in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff," said Chris Pezman, Houston's vice president for athletics. "We have fond memories from our last action in the event and look forward to creating more in front of our hometown fans in a primetime nationally-televised game."

Houston (8-3, 5-2 AAC) can clinch a spot in the American Athletic Conference game title game with a win against Memphis on Friday.